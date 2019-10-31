|
|
Irmgard Martha Schroeter Snelgrove, died on Oct. 24, 2019 at age 92. She was born on May 27, 1927 in Germany to parents Paul Hermann Schroeter and Hedwig Maria Krzenziessa-Schroeter.
On Aug. 8, 1954, she married John Wright "Jack" Snelgrove in Rochester, New York. They had one son, Jack Harold Snelgrove. Irmgard is survived by her husband, Jack Snelgrove, her son, Jack Harold Snelgrove, her former daughter-in-law, Roberta Snelgrove, her four grandchildren, Jacquelyn (Thomas) Seymour, James Snelgrove, Jeremy Snelgrove, and Jonathan (Sheena) Snelgrove. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Riley and Brianna Seymour, children of Jacquelyn and Thomas Seymour. She is survived by a sister in Germany. Irmgard is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Grace Snelgrove McCarty Tatham and Richard Tatham, sister and brother-in-law Jean Snelgrove Lidstone Wight and Hunter Wight, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews.
Irmgard's parents, Paul and Hedwig and sister Klara, predeceased her.
Irmgard was devoted to her Lord and Savior and spent her last day on this earth attending Women's Bible Study, practicing with the choir and volunteering at KNLB radio station. She was a member of Stonebridge Christian Fellowship Church. Her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Grace and Richard Tatham, pastors of the church, were not only family but a great support for her.
Irmgard was a wonderful Christian woman. As Jack's wife, she was always by his side, and was his helpmate throughout their life's journey together. She was especially known for her knitting, sewing and baking. She played tennis and enjoyed swimming until her late 80's. She loved her family and made many wonderful memories with them and for them. A special thank you is extended to Diane Rose, who was a wonderful friend and caregiver for Irmgard as she was treated for cancer during this last year
A celebration of life service is planned for Irmgard Snelgrove on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Stonebridge Christian Fellowship. Any donations in memory of Irmgard may be made to Stonebridge Christian Fellowship.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019