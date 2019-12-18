|
Irving Nishman, 85, passed away Dec. 4, 2019 in Las Vegas. Irving was born April 16, 1934 in New York to Benjamin and Sophie Nishman.
Irving married the love of his life, Joyce, at The Elegante Night Club in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, May 18, 1957. They shared 62 years and 7 months of marriage and were blessed with two sons, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In 1961, they moved to California where Irving worked in the film industry for 35 years at Consolidated Film Industries. He then worked at Six Flags Magic Mountain for 16 years. In 2014, Irving and Joyce moved to Lake Havasu City.
He was a big fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and continued as a fan when the team moved to Los Angeles. He enjoyed watching television.
Irving was a very hospitable man. He adored his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Benjamin and Sophie and his brother; William Nishman.
Irving is survived by his wife; Joyce, his sons; Randy and Barry (Anna), his grandchildren; Leslie, Michael and Ashley and his great grandchildren; Layla Marie, Cassidy Rose and Samuel Benjamin.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019