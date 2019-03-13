Isabelle Lorine Moyer, 73, passed away peacefully in Lake Havasu City on Feb. 27, 2019.

She was born in Clearfield, Pennsylvania on Oct. 16, 1945 to Alphonse and Ida Royer. She went to Clearfield High School where she graduated class of 1963. She then went on to work as a commercial sewer for numerous companies over the years. She married the love of her life, John D. Moyer, in South Wales, New York on July 10,1971. The couple raised two children together. Isabelle loved taking care of her family and doing crafts.

She is survived by her loving husband; children, David Moyer and Jaqueline Miller; and two grandchildren, David and Lilliana Miller. She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.