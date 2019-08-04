|
Jack Donald Ritt, 81, passed away July 23, 2019 at his home in Lake Havasu City, surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was born on August 19, 1937 in Elgin, Illinois to Donald and Frances (Luerssen) Ritt. He graduated from high school and enlisted in the Army. After his honorable service discharge, he became involved in the carpentry trade and lived in Crystal Lake, IL. Jack then moved to Libertyville, IL in 1973. On July 20, 1974 Jack married the love of his life, Judy, at the First Presbyterian Church in Libertyville, and they spent 45 wonderful years together. They raised two daughters, Cheri and Cyndi. Jack worked as a foreman carpenter for Cooper Stair Co. in Mundelein, IL for 30 years before his retirement.
In 1997, Jack and Judy moved to Lake Havasu City. Jack was a member of the Chicago District Council of Carpenters for 62 years, and was also a former member of the Eagles and Elks of Lake Havasu City. Jack enjoyed woodworking, bowling, metal detecting, going to garage sales and spending time with family.
Jack is preceded in death by his mother and father.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters, Cheri (Jim) Tropple of Lake Havasu City, AZ and Cyndi (Ed) Quinlan of Carlsbad, CA; four grandchildren, Katie Marinelli, Daniel Tropple, Cami Quinlan, and Chase Quinlan; sisters, Ruth Ann (Art) Fredericks and Cathy (Tom) Vierke; and beloved nieces and nephews.
