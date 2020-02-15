|
|
Jack Hatfield, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
He was born to De Loss (Jack) and Adele Hatfield on August 20, 1936, in Huntington Park, California. Jack attended Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Husbandry. On February 1, 1964, he married Marianne Miller. They raised two daughters, Anne and Kristi.
Jack made his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona in 1991 and was the proud proprietor of Carefree Pool Service and La Fiesta Pool Supply.
Jack is survived by his wife, Marianne; daughters, Anne Hatfield and Kristi Rizzo; son-in-law's, Dave Rizzo and Craig Farley; four grandchildren, Ciella, Colton, Saige, Sayre, and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020