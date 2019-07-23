Jack Merlin Chrestensen, 79, passed away on July 19, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. He was a fun-loving and quick-witted man who loved to make people smile.

The oldest of four children, Jack was born in Ione, Washington to Merlin and Edna Chrestensen on April 22, 1940. He graduated from Carson City High School in Carson City, Nevada, in 1959 and served in the Navy until 1964. He was an electrician aboard the USS Sterlet (SS 302) and later the USS Carter Hall (LSD3).

Jack was a gifted carpenter and loved his job, building bridges, schools, and warehouses. He even built his own house in Jamestown, New York. Although he lived in many states, Jack called Alaska home for over 30 years. He loved all outdoor sports, but boating and fishing were his favorites. After retiring, he spent 16 summers cruising the Prince William Sound near Valdez, Alaska, trying to catch a 200-pound halibut. While he never caught his dream fish, he came close, reeling in a 188 pound whopper.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, his sister Jan Rae, his (favorite) cousin Shirley Blake, her two boys and their families, plus five nieces and nephews, 11 great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great-niece. Although Jack never had any children, he helped raise two stepdaughters from a previous marriage, Shadrea and Shaneh, like they were his own.

In 1971, Jack overcame addiction through Alcoholics Anonymous and turned his life over to God and His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. For the past 47 years he has shared his experience, strength, and hope with many others struggling with alcoholism.

Five years ago, Jack was diagnosed with emphysema due to exposure to asbestos while serving in the Navy, which ultimately ended his life. Stalwart to the end, Jack was very proud to have served his country.

A funeral with military honors will be held at 11am on July 30, 2019 at Hilltop Community Church, 3180 McCulloch Blvd N, in Lake Havasu City. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the VA Thrift Shop or .

