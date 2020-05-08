|
|
Jack Thomas Kennedy passed away on April 13, after a long, courageous battle with ALS. He was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota on Sept. 8, 1935 to Viola (Perreault) and Eugene Kennedy.
Jack joined the Air Force in March 1953, retiring after 20 years in March 1973 as a master sergeant. He was passionate about the Air Force, working as crew chief on the SR-71 and U2, among others. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal, Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. He went to work for Lockheed-Martin at NASA Ames Research Center, retiring in 1990 after 18 years. He obtained his GED in the Air Force.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Betty (Stepanek) Jan. 11, 1958. They spent 62 years together. He was the proud father of twins Linda (Mike) Keirstead, Landa (Mark) Keirstead, and Lisa (Mike) Milligan; as well as grandchildren, Dustin Keirstead, Joshua (Anna) Keirstead, Andrew (Kailynn) Keirstead, Emily (Keirstead) Turner (Eric), Kyle (Sydney) Milligan, and Kendall (Milligan) Kocina (Adam); as well as 10 great-grandchildren. He was so delighted to think that a little piece of him would be carried on in all of his grandchildren.
Jack is survived by his wife, Betty, family mentioned, and sisters Katherine Sterling (Kieth) and Maryann Mielczarek (Joseph), and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and brothers Michael, Lawrence, and Eugene. He is so missed by his family, but we believe he has finally been released from his struggle with ALS. He is whole again in the Lord. Jack attended Mount Olive Lutheran Church and was anointed by Pastor Corbin prior to his death. Services are pending due to coronavirus.
He was a member of Eagles, Elks, and American Legion. Jack expressed desire to have donations made to Hospice of Havasu for their loving care, as well as OSC Therapeutic Riding because of their veteran program, 15770 Foothill Ave., Morgan Hill, CA 95037.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 8 to May 9, 2020