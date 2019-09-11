|
|
Jackie Lynn Riebl passed on Aug. 29, 2019 in Lake Havasu City. She was 68 years old.
Jackie was born on Feb. 13, 1951 to parents; Farrell and Ida Gordon in Durango, Colorado. As a child, Jackie's family moved to Utah where she graduated from Grand County High School, class of 1969.
On Dec. 29, 1969 she married the love of her life, Michael Johann Riebl at the Sweetheart Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. They moved from Utah to Arizona in 1974 where they raised their three daughters; Redana, Christina and Elizabeth. She was office manager at Havasu Communications Specialists, Inc. in Lake Havasu City for 30 years.
She was involved with Girl Scouts of USA and John Birch Society. She loved all animals, especially turtles. She was also an avid member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church until 2010.
Jackie leaves behind her husband of nearly 50 years, Michael Riebl, three daughters; Redana Riebl, of Lake Havasu City, Christina Riebl, of Lake Havasu City, and Elizabeth Riebl, of Ocala, Florida, as well as her sister; Betty Gordon, of Orem, Utah.
A kind and beautiful soul, loving mother, wife and sister, Jackie will be deeply missed. She went peacefully in her sleep due to complications of Frontal Temporal Dementia, surrounded by her loving family.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences may be sent to the Riebl family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019