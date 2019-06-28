|
Jacqueline LeGuyader, 74, passed away June 22, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born July 12, 1944 to Rita Martin and Elred Thompson in Detroit.
In her free time, she enjoyed music and poetry.
Jacqueline is survived by her children, Cedric, Alex, Shane and Babette. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Delores.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Jacqueline's family at mohavememoriallhc.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from June 28 to June 29, 2019