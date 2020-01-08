Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Bolton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Craig Bolton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Craig Bolton Obituary
James Craig Bolton was born on March 12, 1973 in Ojai, California and passed away on Dec. 21, 2019 at the age of 46. Craig lived in Ojai until 2003 when he moved to Lake Havasu City with his family. Craig was a much-loved teacher and varsity baseball coach at Lake Havasu High School and an inspiration to everyone he met, especially his players and students. Craig also went back to school himself and received his master's degree in industrial psychology.
Craig is survived by his wife Mary and three daughters Karla, Alexandra and Kiana, his mother and stepfather Sharon and Rick Abare, sister and brother-in-law Christy and Jay Badaracco, and sister Elizabeth Bolton. Craig was preceded in death by his father James Clovis Bolton.
Craig's celebration of life will be on Jan.11 at 11a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church Sweetwater campus.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -