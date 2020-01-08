|
James Craig Bolton was born on March 12, 1973 in Ojai, California and passed away on Dec. 21, 2019 at the age of 46. Craig lived in Ojai until 2003 when he moved to Lake Havasu City with his family. Craig was a much-loved teacher and varsity baseball coach at Lake Havasu High School and an inspiration to everyone he met, especially his players and students. Craig also went back to school himself and received his master's degree in industrial psychology.
Craig is survived by his wife Mary and three daughters Karla, Alexandra and Kiana, his mother and stepfather Sharon and Rick Abare, sister and brother-in-law Christy and Jay Badaracco, and sister Elizabeth Bolton. Craig was preceded in death by his father James Clovis Bolton.
Craig's celebration of life will be on Jan.11 at 11a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church Sweetwater campus.
