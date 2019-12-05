Home

James Danford Hammond III was born May 6, 1934, in Los Angeles to James and Bernice Hammond. He grew up in Trona, California, spending the war years in Los Angeles. He was a star athlete in high school, coming from a small school, he played every single sport there was and excelled in them all. He won a football scholarship to UCLA, however never got to play as the doctor wouldn't clear him due to back problems.
He graduated with a degree in civil engineering. Jim spent 2 years in the Army, and out of 5,000 applicants, tried out for and won a spot on the Army All-Star baseball team and traveled around the country during his service. Some of his proudest accomplishments included setting a record for underwater swimming when he was in high school, selling the steel for Disneyland back in the 1950s, drilling the footings for the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, learning to fly and owning five airplanes and owning many more yachts and sailboats. Jim was a lifelong boater and exerciser; most people will remember him walking his beautiful Whippet Ladybug around the Island for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Vonda Lee and Lonnie. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years Kathryn and his daughter Darrin (Riley), two grandchildren Hadley and Will, his little best friend Precious. We all miss him very much. Services will be planned at a later date.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Jim's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
