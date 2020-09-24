1/1
James Edward Hansell
1939 - 2020
James Edward Hansell, 80, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on Sept. 19, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1939 in Wichita, Kansas. He was survived by his loving wife Marie Hansell and son Steve wife (Shannon), daughter Shannon and son Mark wife (Angela), son Eric wife (Kim), daughter Carrie husband (Ernest), son Michael wife (Nicole). His sisters Vicky and Patty. 31 grandkids and 33 great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Nina and his daughter Rhonda.
A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 27, 2020 at noon at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 3031 Chemehuevi Blvd., Lake Havasu City Az.
In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted at HCHF Food Bank. 1980 N Kiowa Blvd., Lake Havasu City AZ, 86403.

Published in Today's News Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
