James Edward Young, 77, passed away Nov. 12, 2020 at his home in Lake Havasu City. He was born May 16, 1943 in Brainerd, Minnesota to Earl and Margaretta Young.
He married the love of his life, Teresa, Nov. 11, 1964 in Las Vegas. They shared 56 years of marriage and were blessed with three children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Jim was a truck driver for Yellow Freight. He enjoyed cars and food.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Margaretta and his son Michael Anthony Young.
He is survived by his wife Teresa, his son Bill, his daughter Jenniffer, his brother Albert, his nine grandchildren and his six great-grandchildren.
Jim's memorial service will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
