1/1
James Edward Young
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edward Young, 77, passed away Nov. 12, 2020 at his home in Lake Havasu City. He was born May 16, 1943 in Brainerd, Minnesota to Earl and Margaretta Young.
He married the love of his life, Teresa, Nov. 11, 1964 in Las Vegas. They shared 56 years of marriage and were blessed with three children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Jim was a truck driver for Yellow Freight. He enjoyed cars and food.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Margaretta and his son Michael Anthony Young.
He is survived by his wife Teresa, his son Bill, his daughter Jenniffer, his brother Albert, his nine grandchildren and his six great-grandchildren.
Jim's memorial service will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved