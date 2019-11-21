|
|
We have lost a noble man. James Gerald Salscheider, known to his friends as "Jim", passed away on Nov. 16, 2019 at the age of 76 in Lake Havasu City. He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on April 18, 1943 to Raymond and Berry Salscheider.
Jim served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from Notre Dame University. He grew up in Minnesota, and then lived Southern California for 20 years before moving to Lake Havasu City, where he spent the last 16 years. He met his wife, Cynthia, and they were married in Del Mar, California on Feb. 5, 2000. He worked with the Marine Association and retired from there as CEO. James enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, lacrosse, sports, and college football.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; Raymond and Berry Salscheider.
He is survived by his wife; Cynthia Salscheider, and sister Jeanne Baird
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held at the Aquatic Center on Jan. 4, 2020.
The family requests that donations be made in Jim's honor to the Marine Association.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019