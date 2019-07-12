James Howard VanderJagt, 67, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, Sunday, June 30 having suffered a heart attack in his Havasu home.

He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. His family moved to Mesa, Arizona when he was 12. He attended high school at Westwood High School where he played football, earned his Boy Scout Eagle Award, and was part of the National Honor Society. He earned his degree in engineering/business at ASU in 1977 when he moved his family to Lake Havasu City to join the family business, Form-A-Fab. He continued to work as the general manager until March 2017 when the business closed. He was active in his church, Havasu Missionary Alliance, serving as an elder. His interests included being director of games for AWANA for over 35 years. He was also active in the Republican Party, played volleyball, and racquetball.

"Jim" is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Phyllis VanderJagt. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen Jean VanderJagt and their children, "JJ" (James Jacob) VanderJagt (wife, Maria), Holland Padula (husband, Marty), and Heidi VanderJagt. Ten grandchildren: Nathaniel, Riley, Kyla, Tyson, Lucas, and Ezekiel VanderJagt. Also, Adele, Claire, James, and Evelyn Padula. Also survived by four brothers, John (Cheryl) VanderJagt, Paul (Karen L.), Bill (Laurie), Larry (Brandi)VanderJagt. He also is survived by 19 nieces and nephews including their spouses. Dylan (Roeshelle) Chapman, Amberly Haws, Brandi Church, Chris (Amber) VanderJagt, Jeanette VanderJagt, Nicholas (Ashley) VanderJagt, Adam VanderJagt, Lisa VanderJagt, Chase (Kyrsten), VanderJagt, Lacey VanderJagt, Mark (Megan) VanderJagt, Paige (Kyle) Thomas, Tanner VanderJagt. (Also including 18 great nieces and nephews).

Jim touched lives everywhere, known as a godly man, honoring Christ in all he did. He had too many friends to mention; friends that he made, he kept for life. He loved to stay active, believed in staying healthy, and remained optimistic in spite of being diagnosed with dementia.

A memorial service is set for 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 at Community Presbyterian Church in Lake Havasu City. Published in Today's News Herald from July 12 to July 13, 2019