R. James "Jim" Lammes, 74, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on July 16, 2020. Jim was born on Aug. 20, 1945.
Jim grew up in Webster, New York. In the early 1970s, Jim and his wife, Eileen headed out west to the small town of Lake Havasu City, where they became pioneers of the growing city. Jim worked for Jim Carr and Dub Campbell on many different projects throughout the city.
Jim was a long-time member of Elks Lodge 2399, Eagles Arie, and the Moose Lodge. He served 10 years as a trustee at the Elks Lodge 2399 and also was secretary of the Elks men's golf league since the inception of the league. Jim loved the game of golf and was an avid golfer! He also enjoyed his Harley and his 1950 Oldsmobile and was a fabulous mechanic.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Eileen Lammes; sons, Michael Cypressi and Daniel Lammes; daughters, Catherine (Stan) Smith and Christine (Pete) Mix; sister, Kathy (Skip) Macomber; grandchildren, Ariel, Chance, Michael, Maria, Cole, Max, Emma, and Luke and also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to support kidney transplant through Life Center Organ Donor Network at https://lifepassion.org
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
A celebration of life in honor of Jim, will be held at the Elks Lodge, Lake Havasu City, at a later date.