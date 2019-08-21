|
|
James "Himey" Means passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Aug. 15, 2019 in Big River, California.
Himey is preceded in death by his son; Jimmy Means, Jr. and his parents; George and Geneva Means.
He is survived by his loving wife; Charlotte Means, son; Phillip (Michelle) Means, daughter; Cindy (Gary) Poole, daughter-in-law; Dori (Jason) Pace, brothers; Gary (Louise) and Sonny (Pat) Means, seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug.24, 2019 at 9: am at Parker Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019