Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
James "Himey" Means

James "Himey" Means Obituary
James "Himey" Means passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Aug. 15, 2019 in Big River, California.
Himey is preceded in death by his son; Jimmy Means, Jr. and his parents; George and Geneva Means.
He is survived by his loving wife; Charlotte Means, son; Phillip (Michelle) Means, daughter; Cindy (Gary) Poole, daughter-in-law; Dori (Jason) Pace, brothers; Gary (Louise) and Sonny (Pat) Means, seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug.24, 2019 at 9: am at Parker Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
