James Robert Zalewski, 74, died July 13, 2019 in Lake Havasu City where he retired to eight years ago to enjoy its warmth and beauty.

He was born March 17, 1945 in Detroit.

Jim married the love of his life and eternal sweetheart Beverly Jean Woog on July 24, 1965.

He was a finish carpenter and loved to create beautiful things and help his family with projects. Family was very important to him. His smile, laughter, and love will be in their hearts forever.

Jim and Bev enjoyed being and doing everything together. They shared their love of God and the sacrament of marriage with engaged couples through the Catholic church and were also founding members of St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church. In Michigan, he had a love of being outdoors, camping and fishing with his family. Jim was a tenacious gardener who wouldn't let the Arizona heat keep him from growing his vegetables. He made delicious dill pickles, fudge, and enjoyed cooking--- especially soups.

He cherished his time with his grandchildren by making breakfasts, sharing chocolate malts and hosting yearly hayrides for them and family friends. His grandchildren told him "he is the best grandpa to ever exist."

He will be deeply missed but will always live on through our many cherished memories.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Sophie; and brother, Dan.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Beverly; children Debbie (Roger), Jim, and Colleen; grandchildren, Kirsten, Ben, Scott and Ambur; siblings Cheryl (John), Rod (Diane) and David plus his Arizona family and friends both in Michigan and Arizona.

A funeral mass is Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make donation to .

Published in Today's News Herald from July 17 to July 18, 2019