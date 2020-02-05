Home

Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
James Ruch


1954 - 2020
James Ruch Obituary
Dr. James Ruch passed away on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 in his home in Lake Havasu City. He was born on Dec. 2, 1954 to Calvin Ruch and Irma Opitz in Britton, South Dakota. He is survived by his daughters; Kayla Ruch and Reannon Untch, ex-wife; Heidi Ruch and many other family and friends. He will be missed by many. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to James's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
