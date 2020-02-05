|
Dr. James Ruch passed away on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 in his home in Lake Havasu City. He was born on Dec. 2, 1954 to Calvin Ruch and Irma Opitz in Britton, South Dakota. He is survived by his daughters; Kayla Ruch and Reannon Untch, ex-wife; Heidi Ruch and many other family and friends. He will be missed by many. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to James's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.
