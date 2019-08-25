|
James "Jim" Sterling, age 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on August 17, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born on May 25, 1927 in Hartington, Nebraska.
Jim, a pioneer of Lake Havasu City, was an incredible man who was well known and loved in the community. He served his country in the United States Navy and was a veteran of both WWII and the Korean War. He flew planes in both wars and saved many lives. Before Havasu had its own hospital, Jim used those same pilot skills to save many more lives by flying the sick and injured to hospitals in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and California for free in his plane. He was a true pillar of the community and was involved in multiple organizations that contributed to the well being, growth, and development of Lake Havasu.
He was very active and enjoyed hunting, fishing and all types of sports. He raced Indy Cars and Sprint Cars. He operated remote controlled planes and cars. The RC flying field at Sara Park, Sterling Field, is named after Jim.
His greatest joy was his family. He married the love of his life, Margy, in 1960 and they shared 59 years of unconditional love and laughter. They raised a beautiful family and have made many cherished memories.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; Frances and Maude Sterling, and his siblings; Joyce, Thadra, Janet, Virginia, Betty, and Robert.
He is survived by his wife; Margaret "Margy" Sterling, sons; James (JoAnn) and Jeffrey (Denise) Sterling, daughter; Kimberly (Tom) Wilson, and his sister; Maude Dallman. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Bryan, Brittney, Nick S., Nick H., Madeline, Chase, Jake, Jessica, and Brandon, great-grandchildren; Jessie and one on the way, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made in Jim's name to: Shriners Healthcare for Children-Florida, Western Arizona Humane Society, or Beacon of Hope Hospice.
A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, McCulloch Campus, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am.
A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, McCulloch Campus, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am.
