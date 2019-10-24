Home

Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Jana Lou Breeding


1956 - 2019
Jana Lou Breeding Obituary
Jana Lou Breeding passed away Sept. 28, 2019 at the age of 63 in Lake Havasu City. She was born in Elkhart, Kansas on Aug. 8, 1956 to Ralph Edward Breeding and Edythe Breeding (Floyd).
Jana loved to take cruises all over the world and visited many countries. She also enjoyed playing video poker. Jana excelled at her profession as an X-ray technician and traveled all over the country working at many medical facilities. She will be greatly missed.
Jana is preceded in death by her father; Ralph Breeding and brother; Wayne Breeding.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Ricker; mother, Edythe Breeding; son, Brett (Stephanie) Shaffer; brother, Ernie Breeding; sister, Susan Rhamp; and two grandsons.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
