Jane Anne Bakker Morgan was born Oct. 10, 1928, in Chicago, the eldest daughter of John and Anne Bakker. Although raised during the Great Depression, Jane had a blessed childhood surrounded by doting grandparents. She excelled at school in math, was editor of the school newspaper, and enjoyed her time as a cheerleader. When she was 10, Jane welcomed younger sibling Barbara Bakker-Kuszmaul (deceased), then Carolyn Bakker-Mathias (Ron), and Bob Bakker. She attended Monmouth College where she met her partner in life Charles (Chuck) Morgan (deceased). After marrying, on Dec. 27, 1947 in Chicago, they quickly welcomed four daughters Pam Morgan-Harris-Kemper (deceased); Cassandra (Cassy) Morgan-Benson (Rich); Deborah (Debbie) Morgan-Clinton; and Rebecca (Becky) Morgan-Stark (Ron). Chuck and Jane shared a fulfilling life where they built a successful business, Morgan Electric, in Pomona, California.

She spent much of her life serving others as a member of the BPOE Women's Club, Camp Fire Boys & Girls, a Sunday School teacher at Westmont Methodist Church, Soroptimist, and President of PTA. Jane joined Victoria Community Church in Rancho Cucamonga after she moved to Alta Loma. In later years, her greatest joy came from watching and supporting her grandchildren Mike, Scott, Rob, Christy, Kevin, Danny (deceased), and Charlie, as well as her great-grandchildren Aedan, Brayden, Parker, Brody, and Jules. Jane valued higher education and proudly attended the college graduations of her daughters and grandchildren, most of whom also have post-graduate degrees.

Her final years were spent in Lake Havasu City, where she enjoyed visits from family and friends. Jane is remembered as a woman who smiled brightly and whose blue eyes twinkled in her greeting. Although she lived with the challenges of rheumatoid arthritis for more than 64 years, she rarely complained about its pain and debilitating effects. In the last days of her life, she shared her anticipation to dance the jitterbug again with her husband, Chuck. Jane raised four strong women, and we encourage you to make a donation in her memory to an organization of your choice that empowers women.



