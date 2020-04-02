|
Janet Elizabeth Jones-Hansen, passed away on March 25, 2020 at the age of 88 in Lake Havasu City. She was born in Detroit on Jan. 15, 1932 to Adam and Ethel Fletcher.
Janet graduated from Redford High in Detroit. She worked for Pan-Am and then American Airlines for many years. She married her first husband, James Jones, and lived in Los Angeles. After James passed away, Janet moved to Lake Havasu City in 1995. She was blessed with love again, and she married Donald Hansen in 1996. She loved dancing and singing and played a lot of golf and bridge. She enjoyed spending time at the Senior Center. She was a long-time Christian Scientist and was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist. Janet's biggest goal was to make everybody happy.
Janet is preceded in death by her husbands; James Jones, and Donald Hansen, parents; Adam and Ethel Fletcher, her brother; Philip.
She is survived by her stepdaughter; Ann Gallo.
