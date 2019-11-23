|
|
Janette Bonderud was born February 15, 1943 in Monrovia, California. Janette passed peacefully from this life the morning of November 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving friends and family during the last days of her life.
She is survived by her husband; Joe Bonderud, daughter; Julie (Kent) Leonora, son Jeff Wiig, brother; Bill Rodgers, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Janette's journey here on earth has come to an end as she now has graduated to eternal life and will be welcomed with open arms by the Lord Jesus Christ and all her past loved ones she has so dearly missed.
We will try not to grieve for your going, as I know you wouldn't want us sad for a day, but will gather some flowers and place them where you lay. And come the evening when the sun paints the sky in the west, we will stand or a moment and only remember your best!
Thank you, Calvary Baptist and Hilltop Church, for giving Mom that little piece of heaven here on earth. You were her happy place! Until we meet again… XOXO
Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019