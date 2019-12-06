|
|
Janey Whaley Stewart, 84, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away on December 4, 2019 at her son's home. Janey was born on August 24, 1935 in Griffithville, Arkansas to Ben and Hellen (Sloan) Whaley. She was married to Jim Jumper for several years and then later to Bill Stewart, who preceded her in death. Janey worked as a real estate agent in Visalia, California and in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She lived there for twenty-five years before moving to Porum, Oklahoma six months ago. Janey loved her family and Jesus. She enjoyed the lake, fishing, country music, and cooking. Nobody could beat her biscuits and gravy.
Survivors include: her children: Connie Johnson, of Billings, MT; Sandra Morland, of Lake Havasu City, AZ; Steve Jumper and wife, Debbie, of Mansfield, AR; Gary Jumper and wife, Sharon, of Porum, OK; and Tina Jumper, of Cushing, OK; daughter in-law, Tracy Jumper, of Lake Havasu City, AZ; brother, Cliff Whaley, of Vallejo, CA; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; and one son, Scott Jumper.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements were made with Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.hbmfuneralhome.com
Published in Today's News Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019