Janice Garver


1943 - 2019
Janice Garver Obituary
Janice, or Jan as she was known to her friends, was born in Covina, California, to Onell and Ila Simon. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gerald Simon, daughter Juanita Brown, stepdaughters Karie Garver and Cindy Garver. Janice and her husband Bob moved to Lake Havasu City 32 years ago from Olympia Washington.
Janice is survived by her husband Bob, sons Kenneth Dukes, John Dukes and wife Johannah, stepdaughters Debbie Hansen, Bobbie Garver and stepsons Rob Garver and Steve Garver.
Janice left behind 12 grandchildren, seven step grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all. She is now with the Lord.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
