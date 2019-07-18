Jaxon James Campos was tragically hit by a car in Ladera Ranch, California and died May 13, 2019.

He was born Aug. 27, 2010 in Laguna Hills, California. He just finished second grade at Oso Grande Elementary School in Ladera Ranch.

Jaxon was full of life and never missed a second to ask questions on just about everything. He loved all animals. If they didn't have a name, he would give them one. He had a wonderful, silly sense of humor and always had a big smile. His laughter consumed his whole body.

He knew everyone in his neighborhood in California and in Arizona. He was kind and thoughtful for a child his age. He could not wait for his visits to Arizona. His weekends and schools breaks were full of riding his horse Duke, going to the BMX track, riding his bike or razor at the skate park, rafting and fishing with his Grandpa.

Jaxon is survived by his parents, Sarah and Adrian Campos, sister Alesa and brother Ford. He is also survived by grandparents Butch and Su-Lyn Ortiz, Joyce Tsigris, Robert and Mary Campos, great- grandparents Ray and Ida Campos and many aunts, uncles and cousins who all loved him. He will be sadly missed.

We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to our family and friends in Lake Havasu City who continually show their support and love to Sarah and Adrian.

The family will have a celebration of life later this summer in Havasu. Jaxon is safe with Jesus.

God bless you and may we all be more aware and present of our children playing and riding their bikes while we are driving. Published in Today's News Herald from July 18 to July 19, 2019