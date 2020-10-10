Jay Arnold Wolcott, March 23, 1938 to October 5, 2020. Jay passed away on Monday as a result of a massive heart attack suffered on September 15, 2020. Jay had been transferred from Prescott, AZ to Hospice care in Chandler, AZ two days prior to his passing.
Jay is survived by four sons, Dennis Wolcott, Douglas Wolcott, David Wolcott, Wade Waddelow, two daughters, Denise Gobble and Kim Wolcott, ten Grandchildren and eight Great Grandchildren.
He was a 30 year resident of Lake Havasu City where he served several terms as President of the Havasu 4 Wheelers helping to build the club to what it is today. Also a long time member of the Elks Lodge 2399 where he could be found having lunch or dinner with his many friends.
Jay loved being on the lake with his personal watercraft, running around the desert off-roading, traveling to Rocky Point Mexico, Montrose, Colorado and various other destinations to escape the summer heat with a group of his many friends.
There are no services planned but if anyone would like to donate to the American Heart Association
in Jay's name, it would be greatly appreciated.