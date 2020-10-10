1/1
Jay Arnold Wolcott
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay Arnold Wolcott, March 23, 1938 to October 5, 2020. Jay passed away on Monday as a result of a massive heart attack suffered on September 15, 2020. Jay had been transferred from Prescott, AZ to Hospice care in Chandler, AZ two days prior to his passing.
Jay is survived by four sons, Dennis Wolcott, Douglas Wolcott, David Wolcott, Wade Waddelow, two daughters, Denise Gobble and Kim Wolcott, ten Grandchildren and eight Great Grandchildren.
He was a 30 year resident of Lake Havasu City where he served several terms as President of the Havasu 4 Wheelers helping to build the club to what it is today. Also a long time member of the Elks Lodge 2399 where he could be found having lunch or dinner with his many friends.
Jay loved being on the lake with his personal watercraft, running around the desert off-roading, traveling to Rocky Point Mexico, Montrose, Colorado and various other destinations to escape the summer heat with a group of his many friends.
There are no services planned but if anyone would like to donate to the American Heart Association in Jay's name, it would be greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved