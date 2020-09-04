Jay Marshall Garner, 96, of Parker, entered into eternal rest Aug. 21, 2020.

Jay was born Jan. 12, 1924. He grew up on a farm in Wisconsin and moved to California where he finished school. Jay led a rich life. At 17, he volunteered and joined the U.S. Marines during WWII. He married Joyce Wadsworth and they had two children, Tara and Marshall. He also raised his brother-in-law, Bill Wadsworth, from infancy. Jay had many occupations including owner of the popular Tastee Freeze in Newport, California and the incredibly popular Little Red Barn restaurant in Weaverville, California.

Jay is survived by his daughter Tara Conley, and his grandson Thor Conley, his son Jay Garner and his grandson Jason and granddaughter Mara. He is also survived by his seven great-grandchildren Julia, Scarlett, and Theodore of Parker Dam, California, Grant and Brittany of Middleton, Pennsylvania and Brook and Mason of Central Point, Oregon.



