|
|
Our friend Jay Robin Rushton passed away on Monday, March 9 after a month long stay in the hospital with pneumonia. He was only 58 years old and he will be missed. Jay was born in San Bernardino, California and after moving to Lake Havasu City in 2000 he swore he would never set foot in that state again. But, he did return one more time for his daughter's wedding.
Something most people didn't know aboutJay is that he had belonged to a few clubs. He was a member of (ECV) E Clampus Vitus Historical Club, and a chapter of the Vituscan Missionaries, a legal 4X4 club that investigated, restored and built monuments at worthy sites in the west. Jay also collected items and made many trips to Indian reservations he considered a brotherhood.
Jay was a special kind of a guy. He was a very private person, but everyone that knew him knew that his daughter Brittany "Brit" was the light that shined on his world.
We will have a celebration of life when all this coronavirus hysteria has gone away. Condolences for his daughter Brittany can be dropped off at Campbell Redi-Mix. We will make sure she receives them.
Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020