Jean Cundell Boettinger passed away in Providence, Utah, on Jan. 4, 2019. Born on Oct. 20, 1930, in Passaic, New Jersey, to Mae Hasbrouck and Warren Cundell,

Jean was a tomboy growing up, spending more time outside than inside. She worked for the First Presbyterian Church of Passaic after school, and graduated with honors from Passaic High School in 1948. Jean graduated from New Jersey State Teacher's College (now Kean University) with a B.S. in education in 1952.

Jean married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Richard Boettinger, on July 18, 1953. Jean was a second-grade teacher at Passaic Public School No. 10 before the arrival of children, Lea and Janis. Jean and Bill resided much of their married life in Saddle Brook, New Jersey. Jean supported her daughters by attending band concerts and football games featuring the marching band. Jean and Bill built a cabin in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, where the family spent weekends and summers boating, fishing, waterskiing, and enjoying friends. Jean worked as an optician in Bill's optometry practice in Passaic for many years. Her last career was as an editor at The Food Institute.

Jean and Bill retired to Lake Havasu City in 1990, where they enjoyed boating, fishing, traveling, and four-wheeling, and were members of Havasu 4 Wheelers and Lake Havasu Yacht Club. Artistically gifted, Jean taught herself to play the piano. She also made ceramics and stained glass, and was a talented oil painter. Bill passed away in 2013, and Jean spent the last 2.5 years of her life near Janis in northern Utah.

Her husband, Bill, her parents, Warren and Mae Cundell, and her brother and sister-in-law, Warren Robert (Bob) and Catherine Cundell, preceded Jean in death. Her daughters and sons-in-law, Janis Lynn Boettinger and Eugene Schupp (Logan, UT) and Lea Jean and Herbert Garrard (Perkasie, PA) and her treasured cat, Cappy Boots, survive her.

Interment will be at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens on April 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. Feel free to donate in Jean's memory to The or to the Western Arizona Humane Society.