|
|
Jeff Polka of Umpqua, Oregon passed away on Jan. 1, 2020 of mesothelioma. Jeff graduated in the second graduating class of Lake Havasu High School in 1971. He loved to RV and had a love for his German shepherds of which he was a breeder.
He is survived by David Polka of Lake Havasu City, wife Jan Polka, sons Daniel and Tobias Polka, eleven grandchildren, stepchildren Rusty and Jana. He is preceded in death by his father Bill Polka, mother Helen Polka, brother Kevin and sister Maryann. Jeff will be greatly missed.
A special thank you to Bill Sweet for his kindness and generosity. There will be a celebration of life noon, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Bunker Bar.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020