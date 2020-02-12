Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff Polka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff Polka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeff Polka Obituary
Jeff Polka of Umpqua, Oregon passed away on Jan. 1, 2020 of mesothelioma. Jeff graduated in the second graduating class of Lake Havasu High School in 1971. He loved to RV and had a love for his German shepherds of which he was a breeder.
He is survived by David Polka of Lake Havasu City, wife Jan Polka, sons Daniel and Tobias Polka, eleven grandchildren, stepchildren Rusty and Jana. He is preceded in death by his father Bill Polka, mother Helen Polka, brother Kevin and sister Maryann. Jeff will be greatly missed.
A special thank you to Bill Sweet for his kindness and generosity. There will be a celebration of life noon, Feb. 15, 2020 at the Bunker Bar.
Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -