Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Jeffrey Lusher Obituary
Jeffrey K. Lusher, 38, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, June 27, 2019.
He was born in Las Vegas where he grew up. He graduated from Southern Nevada Vocational Technical High School, where he enjoyed playing in the school band. After high school, he went to work for Marine Mechanics where he found his love for working on boats. He moved to Lake Havasu City in 2004 to pursue his passion in the boating industry.
Jeff was preceded in death by his Grandpa Arnie, Grandma June, Uncle Michael, Aunt Janice, and his Cousin Jami.
Jeff is survived by his wife Stacy; stepchildren, Dana, Jasmine, Jeffrey, and Miranda; grandchildren, Breanne, Dillon, and Deegan; mother, Diane; sister, Gina; aunts, Sheila and Sharon; cousins, Jennifer, Joshua, Jeremy, Jessica, Sera, Taylor, Michael P., Nicole, Michael M., and Heather; best friends, Jason AKA "Lurch" the worst best friend ever, and Dillon.
There will be a celebration of life from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 13, 2019 at Sam's Beachcomber RV Resort (at the clubhouse), 555 Beachcomber Blvd., Lake Havasu City, Arizona 86403. Food and beverages will be provided. Bring swimsuits/towels for pool.
His kind heart, big smile, and ability to turn a dark room light, will be forever missed!
Taken too soon, always loved, and never forgotten! R.I.P.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.
Published in Today's News Herald from July 3 to July 4, 2019
