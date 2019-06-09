|
Jeffrey Lynn Shaffer, 65, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born to George and Agnes (Benson) Shaffer on October 3, 1953 in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Jeff served his country in the United States Army. He went to trade school where he studied sheet metal fabrication. He was known around Havasu for making custom mail boxes out of sheet metal. Jeff also owned and operated Advantage Air.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Paulette Shaffer; children, Vernon (Victoria) Shaffer, Darrell (Kim) Shaffer, Lynn (Chad) Quist; grandchildren, Logan and Ali Quist, and Sarah and AJ Shaffer; and his beloved fur babies Sweet Pea and Creme Puff.
Per Jeff's wishes there will be no services. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Jeff's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from June 9 to June 10, 2019