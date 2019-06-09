Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary & Crematory
2225 N Kiowa Blvd
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
928-854-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Shaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Lynn Shaffer


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey Lynn Shaffer Obituary
Jeffrey Lynn Shaffer, 65, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was born to George and Agnes (Benson) Shaffer on October 3, 1953 in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Jeff served his country in the United States Army. He went to trade school where he studied sheet metal fabrication. He was known around Havasu for making custom mail boxes out of sheet metal. Jeff also owned and operated Advantage Air.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Paulette Shaffer; children, Vernon (Victoria) Shaffer, Darrell (Kim) Shaffer, Lynn (Chad) Quist; grandchildren, Logan and Ali Quist, and Sarah and AJ Shaffer; and his beloved fur babies Sweet Pea and Creme Puff.
Per Jeff's wishes there will be no services. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Jeff's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from June 9 to June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now