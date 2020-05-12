|
|
Fish feared him. Elk trembled and hid from him. Jeff had an adventurous nature. His love for fishing and hunting were prevalent in his downtime from his appraisal business. He loved fishing in Baja, around Catalina, anywhere in San Diego and of course Lake Havasu. Jeff graduated from Glendora High School in California and got his degree from Cal Poly in Pomona, California where he rode broncs for awhile. He resided in Lake Havasu City for more than 20 years and tournament fished for bass. Jeff enjoyed listening to Waylon, Willie, Hank Jr, Toby Keith and Jason Aldean. He was often called a redneck whom enjoyed Coors Light and Tito's but mostly iced tea, no lemon. Jeff was an active participant in the Elks and the Marine Association. When he wasn't working, he volunteered at the launch ramps during holidays, helped clean up the beaches of Havasu, assisted other bass fisherman in finding the hot spots, and generously gave of his time to his friends.
After battling several medical issues over the last few years that prevented him from fishing and hunting, Jeff had several strokes which left him incapacitated. Jeff died at his sister's home surrounded by his family. He died knowing Christ and accepted the gift from our living God. Jeff is survived by his son Arlen, his father James Dean, his sister Heather Alex and her family Ken, Carly and Holly. The family would like to thank all the prayer warriors that lifted up Jeff and his family.
Please consider donating to Havasu Hospice as they were a blessing to Jeff and his family.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020