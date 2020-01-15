|
Jennifer Hensel, 64, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Jenny was born on Feb. 26, 1955 in Sioux City, Iowa to Cyril and Dorothy Carr. She will be greatly missed by her husband; Paul Hensel, her daughter and son-in-law; Carrie and Mike Moyer, her son; Curtis Hensel, her grandchildren; Calvin, Michael Jr, Henry, Rubyjane and Curtis Paul, her great-grandchildren; Everly and Michael III, her siblings; Jerry and Petie Carr, Joe and Mary Carr, Jay and Beth Carr and Judy Lourens, her many nieces and nephews (cousins) and their families.
Jenny touched the lives of many with her compassionate heart, her undeniable love for her family and friends and her limitless generosity.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to her favorite charity .
Published in Today's News Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020