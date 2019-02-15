Jerald Douglas Funk, 77, joined his wife Anita in heaven on Monday Feb. 11, 2019 in Lake Havasu City with his family by his side.

Jerry was born May 14, 1941 in Winslow to John and Georgene (Moore) Funk.

Jerry was raised in Ontario, California where he met the love of his life Anita. They were married for 50 wonderful years. Jerry and Anita were blessed with two daughters Debbie and Denise.

Jerry was very active in the girls sporting activities coaching and umpiring softball and Little League Baseball.

He started his career with the City of Ontario as a civil engineer and later went to work for Los Angeles County Sanitation District as an inspector. Following retirement, they moved to Lake Havasu City in September 1999. Moving to Havasu presented new adventures as Jerry went back to work for Burns and McDonald as an inspector for the city project.

After retiring again Jerry became involved in the lives of his 5 grandsons attending sporting events, local concerts, and Boy Scout ceremonies. He was very proud of the young men they have become.

He also found a new passion for volunteering at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4299 where he was worthy president for two years consecutively. He also was active at the Moose Lodge #1608 as well as the Sons of American Legion and Elks Lodge.

Jerry was a loyal friend and generous to everyone he knew and will be missed by many.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents John and Georgene Funk, his in-laws Merle and Dorothy Sloate and his loving wife Anita Funk.

He is survived by his sister Karen (Steven) Jones, sister in law Donna (Darryl) Hill, daughters Debra Orr and Denise Blair five grandsons, three great-grandchildren, one niece and three nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home with a viewing at 1:30 p.m. and services at 2 p.m.

There will be a celebration of life Sunday March 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4299

Donations may be made to Hospice of Havasu- Polidori house

Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019