Jerry A Corder, 76, died Wednesday April 4, 2019 in Lake Havasu City.

He was born Dec. 17, 1942 to Gerald and Marguerite Corder in McCook, Nebraska.

He graduated from McCook Sr High where he met the love of his life, Lillie Beebe. They married on Aug. 19, 1961. He worked as a mechanic for many years and in later years worked for the city of McCook then retired in 2004. Jerry enjoyed his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He liked hunting, fishing, restoring Chrysler LeBaron convertibles with his son Rick.

The couple had 3 children, Rick and Nancy Corder of Yucca, Arizona, Tamie and Chris Hewitt of Lexington, Nebraska, and Steven Corder of Stevensville, Montana.

Jerry was also survived by nine grandchildren, Melissa & Michal Maxcy , Kristi & Jason Fine, Jerod & Joshlynne Corder, Nathan Corder, Justin & Danielle Williams, Cody Williams, Wyatt Corder, Amanda, and Emma Corder; 11 great-grandchildren, Tyanna Corder, Dominick Corder, Hunter Fine, Charli Fine, expected baby Corder, Lillie Corder, Felicity Williams, MaryJane Williams, Laura Williams, Freya Williams, Kairi Williams; sister Carolyne and Richard Bird, brothers- in-law Harold and Joan Beebe, Don and Sharon Beebe, Lloyd Foster, and many other relatives and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Marguerite Corder, mother-in-law Cecile Beebe, father-in-law Earl Beebe, sister-in laws Shirley Hanson, Marjiore Foster, brother-in-laws Claude Miller, Dean Hanson, Nephew Mike Dietrich.

A memorial will be at a later date in McCook, Nebraska.

A memorial will be at a later date in McCook, Nebraska. Published in Today's News Herald from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019