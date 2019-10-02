|
Jerry Holdren of Lake Havasu City, born May 12, 1936, passed away in his home under hospice care on Sept. 26, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, son, daughter, grandson, 2 granddaughters and 2 great-granddaughters.
He served in the Navy from 1956 to 1962. Part of which, he spent in Japan where he met his wife who worked for Army Civil Service.
Jerry was a kind, loving and devoted and as a man who enjoyed fishing and enjoyed camping with his family so much so that he went into a partnership with four other couples to purchase and run a recreational RV park in California.
He also owned a spray painting and enameling shop for 30 years until he retired in 1986 and moved to Lake Havasu. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, brother and 3 sisters. He was a hero to his family and will live forever in our hearts. There are no services scheduled and his body will be buried in Springfield, Missouri.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019