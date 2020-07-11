Jerry Raymond Huizing, 79, passed away in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, June 28, 2020. He was born June 21, 1941 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Gerald and Frieda Huizing. Jerry met and married the love of his life Linda in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Together they were blessed with 77 years of marriage, four children and 10 grandchildren.
He was raised, worked and lived in Michigan for 58 years. He worked as a pattern maker for General Motors for 40 years. Jerry enjoyed racing cars, boating, traveling and playing bocce ball. He and Linda moved from Michigan to Arizona for the sunshine and fun.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; Gerald and Frieda Huizing and granddaughter; Sarah.
He is survived by his wife; Linda, his sons; Kurt and Matthew, his daughters; Kerry and Michelle, his brothers; Jan and jim and his 10 grandchildren.
