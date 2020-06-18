Jimmy Leroy Draper
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy Leroy Draper passed away on June 16, 2020 in Medford Oregon. Jimmy was born to Bill and Sandy Draper on Jan. 29, 1968 in Lake Havasu City.
Jim was married to his wife, Lori. Together, they had two sons Christopher and Kurtis.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother Sandy Draper, grandparents LeeRoy Draper, Raymond and Louise Love, aunt Judy Draper, uncle Dan Draper and nephew Daniel Williams.
He is survived by his wife Lori, sons Christopher (Breezy). Kurtis Draper, granddaughter Avery Draper, father Bill Draper, grandmother Rose Draper, sister Angela Draper, niece Christine Williams and great-niece Baylea Draper, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved