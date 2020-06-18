Jimmy Leroy Draper passed away on June 16, 2020 in Medford Oregon. Jimmy was born to Bill and Sandy Draper on Jan. 29, 1968 in Lake Havasu City.

Jim was married to his wife, Lori. Together, they had two sons Christopher and Kurtis.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother Sandy Draper, grandparents LeeRoy Draper, Raymond and Louise Love, aunt Judy Draper, uncle Dan Draper and nephew Daniel Williams.

He is survived by his wife Lori, sons Christopher (Breezy). Kurtis Draper, granddaughter Avery Draper, father Bill Draper, grandmother Rose Draper, sister Angela Draper, niece Christine Williams and great-niece Baylea Draper, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.



