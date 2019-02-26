Joan Freer passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Feb.21 in Mesa. Originally from New York, she was born in Astoria and moved with her family to Lake Havasu City in 1974 from Long Island. She is preceeded in death by her husband of almost 61 years Cliff, son Bobby and son JC (Cliff).

Joan was happiest when she was busy at home with her plants or working outside of the home. She worked for more than 20 years at the original Havasu Regional Hospital and retired. Staying at home wasn't her "cup of tea" and she then went to work at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and retired from there when she was 85.

Joan is survived by her son, Mike (Wenndi) of Carlsbad, California, daughter, Gloria of Mesa, grandsons Cliff, Chris, Matt, Brandon and Elliott, granddaughters Heather, Natalie, Blaze and Maggie and great-grandsons James and Oliver.

A rosary service will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church of Lake Havasu City on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at noon with a funeral mass to follow at 12:30 p.m.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.