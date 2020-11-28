1/1
Joan W. Davignon
On October 11, 2020, Joan W. Davignon passed away in Lake Havasu City, Arizona where she lived for 29 years. Joan was born in Acushnet, Massachusetts to Leon and Eileen (Leatherborrow) Ambrault. She was the widow of Leo J. Davignon with whom she was married to for 64 years.
She made many great friends in Arizona and was an avid quilter. Her legacy will be in the beautiful quilts and wall hangings she left her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter Anne Wypych and husband Charlie. Her granddaughter Kerri Wypyckh and fiancé Randy. Sister Janet Nagle and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Joan is predeceased by her late brothers Robert Ambreault and Leonard Ambrault.
Joan's memorial mass will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00AM in St. Francis Xavier Parish, 125 Main Street, Acushnet, MA 02743 followed by her burial in Hillside Cemetery, High Street, Rochester, MA 02770. Arrangements are in the care of the ROCK FUNERAL HOME, 1285 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford, MA 02745. To leave a note of condolence: www.rock-funeralhome.com

Published in Today's News Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
