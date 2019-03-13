Resources More Obituaries for Joann Van Bynen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joann Van Bynen

Obituary Condolences Flowers Joann Van Bynen slipped peacefully into Our Lord's embrace on March 5, 2019 in the presence of her son Todd and his wife Lisa at their home in Lake Havasu City, along with her dearly beloved dogs. Joann was born 1939 in Michigan, the big sister to her only sibling Don Knapp. It was there that she met the love of her life, Larry Van Bynen. Joann and Larry were married June 15, 1956 and spent 59 years being happily married until the Lord called Larry home in 2015.

Joann was a devout Christian who was always ready to invite you in to her home so she could prepare and share a meal with you. There were no strangers to Joann, if you were in her presence, there would be a special connection with her. She had a passion for playing hymns on her organ that would always energize her husband into making a joyful noise.

Joann and her family moved several times before calling Arizona her home in 1958. After more than sixty years, she was proud to call herself an Arizonian. Her husband's career brought the family to Lake Havasu City in 1969 where she was a true pioneer woman in a young fledging community. She was a den mother for the Cub Scouts, an avid supporter of all school music programs and supported and loved anything family related.

In 1994, Joann and her husband fulfilled their lifelong dream of retiring to their small ranch outside of Wikieup. She continued to serve the Lord by being active in a local church where she could share her passion for God, family and music and very much loved her bible study group meetings.

She is not only survived by her close immediate family, but also by the countless dear, dear friends she included as part of her extended family.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens, 1698 Deer Run Drive, Lake Havasu City, 86404. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 18218 Cholla Canyon Ranch Road, Wikieup, AZ 85360. Published in Today's News Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019