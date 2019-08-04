|
Joanne Mae (Johnson) Streeter, 81, of Lake Havasu City, formerly of De Soto, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019.
Born on May 19, 1938 to John and Inga (Olson) Johnson, Joanne was one of seven children raised on her family's farm. She attended West Salem High School, graduating with the Class of 1956. Joanne and Robert were married on December 13, 1958, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
The couple welcomed five wonderful children into the world: Jeff, John, Cindy, Jodie, and Rob. Joanne was a sweet, loving mother with a bubbly and welcoming personality.
Joanne and Robert spent their entire life within the cheese making industry. They also enjoyed traveling and were able to travel extensively within America, Hawaii and to several European Countries.
Joanne always referred to herself as a "Full Bred Norwegian" and often used the expression "Uff Da". She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and playing euchre.
Joanne is survived by her husband Robert, her five children and their spouses: Jeff (Kim) Streeter of Dane, Wisconsin, John Streeter of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, Cindy (Ernie) Bork of Mt. Vernon, South Dakota, Jodie (Carl) Gjefle of Pollock, South Dakota, Rob (Keely) Streeter of Shoreview, Minnesota; eight grandchildren: Randi (Scott) Pietz, Tabetha (Rafa) Maly, Rachel (Philip) Austerman, Ashley Streeter, Brady Gjefle, Dylan Streeter, Latham Streeter, Skylan Streeter; and four great-grandchildren: Sean and Tucker Pietz, Owen and Tess Austerman. She is also survived by four sisters: Mary (Connie) Christianson of Liberty Pole, Wisconsin, Betty Manke of Bangor, Wisconsin, Ruth Candahl and Susan (David) Smith of Lake Havasu, and one brother: La Vern Johnson of La Jolla, California.
Preceding Joanne in death were her parents; a brother, brother-in-laws, nephews, a grandson, a baby great-granddaughter and many devoted doggies.
Beautiful Joanne will be laid to rest with a family burial at the Liberty Pole Cemetery in Liberty Pole, Wisconsin at 10 am on Saturday, Aug. 31. Afterward, there will be a celebration of life for Joanne at the Eagle's Club in Viroqua, Wisconsin.
Condolences can be mailed to Robert at 3261 Aztec Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403.
Published in Today's News Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019