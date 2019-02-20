Joanna Metrek passed away suddenly on Nov. 29, 2018.

She was born March 8, 1933. She moved to Lake Havasu City in 2004 from California after retiring as a customer service representative at a number of airlines, including American Airlines.

Joanna was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, where she attended regularly and served in a number of ministries. She was a faithful volunteer at Our Lady of the Lake Community Soup Kitchen and the funeral reception ministry. She became a Catholic Daughter, expanding her church family. Always smiling and eager to help those in need, Joanna was much loved.

Joanna was an usher at Grace Ann Arts for many years, recruiting many of her church friends to volunteer and to attend local theater.

Although Joanna is not survived by any family members, she leaves behind many friends who will always remember her quiet example of love for others.

Services for Joanna will be Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, 1975 Daytona Avenue, starting with a rosary at 10:30 a.m. and a funeral mass at 11 a.m. A reception will follow in Holy Family Parish Center.

Entombment will be at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. Published in Today's News Herald from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019