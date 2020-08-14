Joanne Howarth

Joanne (Jan) Howarth, of Lake Havasu City, passed away Aug. 7, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer. Jan was born Sept. 26, 1932, in Pasadena, Calif., to Ernst Peterson and Anna Marie (Radig) Peterson.

Jan was married to Glenn Francis Howarth on Jan. 19, 1957, in Temple City, Calif. They were married for 54 years until Glenn passed away in Lake Havasu in 2011.

Jan and Glenn raised their four children in La Puente, Calif. After retiring in 1995, the couple moved to Lake Havasu City, where Glenn was an enthusiastic member of the VFW, and Jan became very active in the VFW Women's Auxiliary and served as treasurer, secretary and chaplain for the Military Order of the Cootie. She also was a strong fundraiser for veterans and made annual visits to veterans hospitals in the VFW District. She and friends would also visit local retirement homes dressed in homemade clown costumes to cheer people up.

Jan was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Lake Havasu, and was an active member of Steven's Ministries, which ministers to church members who are physically unable to attend church services. She could always be counted on to be there for others, whether it was for the VFW, her church, or her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dorothy Peterson and brother Wilbur Peterson.

Jan is survived by her four children: Gary Howarth of Medford, Oregon; Denise Meredith of Pago Pago, American Samoa; and Mark Howarth and Jolene Slater of Lake Havasu. Jan also leaves behind seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

"I am now at home forever

safely here at last

with my Lord and Savior…"

Memorial service will be at Mr. Olive Lutheran Church, Lake Havasu, at 10am, Monday Aug 17.



