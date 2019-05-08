|
Joanne Leslie Jarett, 81, passed away peacefully in Lake Havasu City on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born on Sept. 21, 1937 in Riverside, California to Irving and Sophie Komorow.
Joanne was an amazing people person who always made her home the place to be for family and friends during the holidays. She had a huge heart and larger than life personality that could make even a stranger feel like a lifelong friend.
She is survived by her daughter Andrea Head and husband Brad; son Jeffrey Jarett and wife Monica; grandsons Skyler, Blake, and Austin Head; and stepson Michael Jarett.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Joanne's family at www.mohavememorial.com. Services were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary and Crematory.
Published in Today's News Herald from May 8 to May 9, 2019