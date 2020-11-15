Jodi Dawn Merritt, 47, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away in her home in the evening hours on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Jodi was born in Lakewood, California on July 31, 1973, daughter of Joseph and Nell Magnera. On August 25, 2003, Jodi married Owen Merritt in St. George, Utah. She obtained her Bachelors' Degree in Education and worked at Lake Havasu High School for 3 years teaching English. Jodi's hobbies included reading, traveling, and spending time with family.
Jodi is survived by her daughter, Victoria Merritt; her parents, Nell and Joseph Magnera; and her brothers, Mark and Michael Magnera. She is preceded in death by her husband, Owen Merritt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Jodi's family.
There will be a Memorial Service held for Jodi at 1:00 p.m. on November 21, 2020 at Victory Chapel in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Thoughts and condolences may be sent to Jodi's family at www.mohavememorial.com.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary.