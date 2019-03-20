Joe Archie, 68, passed away at his home with family by his side Friday March 15, 2019 after a battle with brain cancer. He was born March 8, 1951 in Wheatland, Wyoming to James Archie and Elane Roby (Ferguson).

Joe spent his childhood on cattle ranches in Colorado and Wyoming and graduated from Wheatland High School in 1969. He dedicated his life to public service beginning in the United States Army, followed by 31 years in law enforcement with Tucson and Lake Havasu City Police Departments. He retired in 2015 as a lieutenant with LHCPD and commander of the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy. He enjoyed riding his Harley, taking trips to Glamis to ride his side by side, and golfing whenever possible. Since a young age he participated in the sport of rodeo, winning multiple awards and events culminating in the 2007 National Senior Pro Rodeo Bareback Riding World Championship. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who cherished the opportunity to talk about his family's accomplishments. He loved cherry pie and the color blue.

He was preceded in death by his father James Archie and stepson Primo Verdone. He is survived by his wife Deanna Archie of Lake Havasu City, mother Elane Roby (John) of Sierra Vista, stepmother Judy Archie of Guernsey, Wyoming, sisters Jeannie Bond (Darryl) of Las Vegas, and Judy Archie of Pinetop, son Tyson Archie (Marissa) of Windsor, Colorado, daughter Amber Zowada (Brian) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, stepdaughters Lauren Verdone of Chicago, and Avalon Verdone of Lake Havasu City. He is also survived by 4 grandsons, Kaenen, Beckett, Barrett and Breccan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Friends of the Fair, PO Box 3535, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86405, or given at the celebration of life to be held at: The Rodeo Grounds at SARA Park in Lake Havasu City on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 1 p.m., and at the National Guard Armory in Guernsey, Wyoming on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.